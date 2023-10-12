TelevisaUnivision Inks Deal with Network4 Group

TelevisaUnivision has secured a new volume deal with Network4 Group, which acquired three ViX Original Series: Travesuras de la Niña Mala, Los Artistas: Primeros Trazos, and La Rebelión, for Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

“We are reaching more and more territories with the new ViX original series, which complements the successful track record of Televisa’s telenovelas. We hope to replicate this bundling and volume model in other territories and take the relationship with Network 4 to the next level,” said Guillermo Borensztein, SVP of Global Content Licensing and Co-productions.

Travesuras de la Niña Mala (Bad Girl) is a romantic series based on the acclaimed novel by Mario Vargas Llosa, which premiered exclusively on ViX in 2022. The series tells the epic love story between two characters whose lives intertwine over forty years through reunions across Lima, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, London, and more.

Los Artistas: Primeros Trazos (The Artists: First Strokes) revolves around frauds in the exclusive world of art sales. Filmed in Spain and the U.S., this dramedy tells the story of a young Mexican art expert and a young Spanish antiques dealer, who find a way out of their difficult circumstances looking for buyers of magnificent works of art. The problem is that such works are fakes.

In La Rebelión (The Rebellion) four seemingly happy women decide to leave their homes unexpectedly. Little by little, the many reasons they had to escape start to be discovered, especially their desire to rebel against their marriages and their lives as housewives, which did not turn out as they thought.