Global Agency to Rep ‘Uprising Kitchen’

Global Agency and Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation have signed an exclusive representation agreement for Uprising Kitchen, a cooking game show in which a first-class chef, a housewife, and a novice compete to produce the best dish, with the experienced cooks facing unique challenges to even out the contest.

The amateur cook is given a large amount of money to spend on ingredients, the housewife receives a moderate sum, and the master chef gets just a small amount. The unfair distribution of money, designed to even out the contest, adds to the show’s fun, frustrations and ingenuity.

Izzet Pinto, CEO of Global Agency, said: “Uprising Kitchen is a new entertaining cooking show in our catalogue. It is a battle between a first-class chef, a housewife celeb, and an amateur cooking celeb. It is a successful format in Japan and appeals to the whole family with strong co-viewing. The budget-based cooking challenge adds an extra layer of excitement and creativity, as the contestants will have to come up with unique and innovative dishes that fit the theme. We believe it will attract the attention of audiences in many countries.”

The show won the Silver Award at Content Asia Awards 2023.