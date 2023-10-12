A+E Acquires ‘Wife on Strike’

A+E Networks® has acquired international distribution rights to Spouse on Strike (premiering in the U.K. with working title Wife on Strike), a new factual entertainment format from Proper Content that looks at modern domestic life.

In this one-hour series, overwhelmed partners say enough is enough as they hand over the sole running of the house – and all the mayhem and madness that goes with it – to their unwilling and ill-prepared other halves. But these over-worked and undervalued ‘strikers’ won’t just be walking out – they’ll hatch plans to force domestic revolution and shake up the status quo.

“A+E Networks is thrilled to partner with Proper Content on this fun and heartwarming format. Spouse on Strike goes beyond gender stereotypes, shedding light on all kinds of relationships and blended families, with a light-hearted approach to finding better ways of living and being together. We look forward to introducing this unique new format at MIPCOM 2023 and sharing the stories of these brave and hilarious strikers,” said Ninder Billing, vice president Unscripted Co-Productions International.

A+E Networks will distribute the completed 6-episode series, produced by Proper Content for Channel 5, and represent format rights worldwide, debuting the series at MIPCOM.