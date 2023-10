Up the Ladder: ATV

Istanbul-based ATV has promoted Müge Akar to the position of head of Sales, Global Distribution. Akar was previously head of Sales, Europe, Asia and Africa. The appointment follows Emre Gorentas’ departure from the company.

Akar, who joined the ATV sales team in 2013, is a member of the Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association (WAWA) and has recently been selected as a member of the Seoul Drama Awards international jury.