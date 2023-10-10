Sony Launches Leo Messi Animated Series

Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television – Kids, together with Leo Messi Management, are teaming for the first time to produce and globally distribute the new animated series, Messi and the Giants, inspired by the Argentinian football superstar.

The series depicts a 12-year-old Messi as he confronts various obstacles while traveling throughout a video game on a quest to go home. Created for children and young adolescent audiences, Messi and the Giants will feature original music from Sony Music Entertainment artists and composers.

Story editor and writer Guy Toubes has joined the project as lead scriptwriter, Canary Islands-based Atlantis Animation will serve as the lead creative studio driving graphic development and art treatment.

The series was developed by Sony Music Entertainment in partnership with Leo Messi and will be available in English, Spanish, and many other languages.