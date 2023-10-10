OneGate to Rep Drama Series ‘Isolated’

Hamburg-based OneGate Media has secured worldwide distribution rights for the drama series, Isolated.

Set on the eerie Utö Island in the Baltic Sea, the 8 x 45’ series begins on a typical day, where the local residents of the island await the arrival of the weekly ferry from the mainland. As the ferry disappears over the horizon, the island’s electricity and water supplies fail, along with the radios and telephones, until all contact with the outside world is cut off. Realizing that they are stranded, the islanders are overcome with fear.

Isolated is produced by Finland-based Lucy Loves Drama; producers are Oskari Huttu, Marko Antila and Mikko Räisänen.

The series is set to air in 2024.