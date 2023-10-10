Drama Collaboration Unveiled at MIA

A new collaboration, named New8, brings eight public service broadcasters from North-Western Europe together. The partners are ZDF (Germany), NPO (The Netherlands), VRT (Belgium), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), RÚV (Iceland), and NRK (Norway).

The collaboration was unveiled today in Rome at MIA – Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo. Simone Emmelius, SVP of International Fiction at ZDF, Anna Croneman, head of Drama at SVT, Elly Vervloet, International Drama expert at VRT and Hans-Jørgen Osnes, head of International Financing Drama at NRK made the announcement.

The partners will co-produce eight TV series annually starting from this year. A key aspect of the collaboration will be ensuring broad distribution of each other’s projects.

The series selected will be published in German speaking territories; Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as in The Netherlands, Belgium (Flemish speaking), Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Norway.

The agreement will initially last for three years, with the first series to be greenlit in 2023 and available in all participating territories from 2024.

New8 is in many ways an expansion of an already existing Nordic collaboration. Examples include successful series such as Exit and The Thin Blue Line, which are also popular with audiences outside of the Nordics.