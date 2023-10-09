Up the Ladder: Fox Entertainment, ITV Studios, Kedoo

• David Smyth has been named executive vice president, Sales, of FOX Entertainment Global (FEG), FOX Entertainment’s worldwide content sales and distribution division, reporting to Tony Vassiliadis, chief operating officer of FEG. Based in London, Smyth will be responsible for overseeing global sales and domestic off -platform sales for programming produced by FOX Entertainment’s in-house studios, including FOX Alternative Entertainment, FOX Entertainment Studios, Studio Ramsay Global, Bento Box Entertainment, MarVista Entertainment and TMZ, as well as a slate of content from Tubi, FOX’s AVOD streaming service.

Most recently, Smyth served as a consultant to FOX Entertainment Studios on international scripted co-production and development partnerships, reporting to Michael Thorn, FOX Entertainment’s President of Scripted Programming. Smyth will continue to work with Thorn in his new role. He will also collaborate with Allison Wallach, the company’s president of Unscripted Programming, on international unscripted formats. He will officially assume his full-time role in January 2024.

• ITV Studios has appointed Nathalie Garcia as managing director of ITV Studios Iberia, a new entity that will be the exclusive home of ITV Studios’ formats in Spain. Garcia joins ITV Studios from Fremantle Spain, where she held the position of CEO for nine years. She will lead the label headquartered in Madrid, reporting to managing director, International Production, Lisa Perrin (who is based in London).

• U.K.-based Kedoo Entertainment has appointed Charlotte Thorp to the newly created position of EVP and head of Distribution, Sales and Acquisitions. Thorp is based in London and reports to Kedoo Entertainment’s COO, Oli Bernard. Prior to joining Kedoo, Thorp was SVP & head of International Sales for Regency Entertainment U.K.