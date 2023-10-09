FilmBox+ Launches Halloween Channel

SPI International (a CANAL+ company) has expanded its Smart Channels digital channel portfolio with the new Halloween Smart Channel, available exclusively on the FilmBox+ platform.

Smart Channels are specially curated playlists of on-demand content that play back-to-back in a similar fashion to traditional linear channels. Available worldwide via the FilmBox+ platform, Smart Channels are fully digital and offer genre-specific programming or content dedicated to particular actors, directors or themes.

Among the standout Halloween Channel titles featured are films such as Welcome to the Jungle, Vivarium, House of 9, Scream 4, Escapee, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, among others.

FilmBox+ has rolled-out over 300 Smart Channels so far globally that cater to a range of different interests – animation, documentary, lifestyle, sports and more.

Audiences can access the service via web, download the mobile app that’s compatible with iOS and Android operating systems or stream their favorite content through the Smart TV app available for Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung, and LG Smart TV devices. FilmBox+ is also available via multiple major European operators.