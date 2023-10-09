‘Fifth Gear’ Enters the FAST Lane

Long-running British automotive television series Fifth Gear is making significant moves to build its presence in the FAST space.

Fifth Gear has captivated car enthusiasts in the U.K. for over twenty years and now its FAST channel is available in the U.K. on Amazon Freevee, Plex and Pluto TV; while in the U.S., the brand is part of the programming line-up for ‘Pluto TV Cars’, as well as having its own dedicated channel on Amazon Freevee, Plex and Xumo Play, with further platforms launching in both the U.S. and U.K. in the coming months. It can also be viewed in Canada on Plex.

In addition to 27 series, the show’s producer, North One (an All3Media Company), has been working with All3Media International’s digital team to produce exclusive compilation edits for the FAST channel, as well as new “shoot-outs” with Fifth Gear’s long-standing presenters Jason Plato and Vicki Butler-Henderson.

Tom Clint, North One’s head of Digital, said about the partnership: “Working with All3Media International, we have built some firm foundations in the FAST market and via Amazon Freevee, Plex, Pluto TV Cars and Xumo Play, Fifth Gear has found services who share our passion for getting the show to the biggest audience possible.”

Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Development for All3Media International, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with North One in creating a unique FAST channel curating content from Fifth Gear in a way that will delight viewers. We’re thrilled with the interest in the brand as we roll out the FAST channel to an increasing range of top-level FAST services in both the UK and North America”.