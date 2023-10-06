Orange Smarty Secures Sales for ‘Michael Palin Into Iraq’

U.K.-based indie distributor Orange Smarty has secured a raft of sales to broadcasters throughout Europe, Australia and Asia for its travel series Michael Palin Into Iraq.

NRK Norway, YLE Finland, Virgin Media Television Ireland, VRT Belgium, RTV Slovenia, HRT Croatia, HOT8 Israel, FTV Prima Czech Republic, SBS Australia and BBC Earth Asia have all acquired the three-part series, which follows Michael Palin on a 1000-mile odyssey along the course of the great Tigris river, from its source in eastern Turkey to its mouth in the Persian Gulf.

Karen Young, CEO of Orange Smarty, commented: “The strength of these current deals comes as a result of the carefully curated eclectic mix of quality programs that Orange Smarty continues to offer to global broadcasters as part of its content output. A combination of premium noisy one-offs together with returnable series makes these acquisitions a smart choice for smart content”.