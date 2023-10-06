Nelvana Inks Distribution Deals for ‘Millie Magnificent’

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana has announced two distribution partners for its new 3D animated original series Millie Magnificent: Canal+ in France and Treehouse in Canada.

Inspired by the best-selling book by Ashley Spires and based on Nelvana’s short film The Most Magnificent Thing, the 52 x 11’ series fosters creativity and imaginative thinking for preschoolers by actively promoting critical thinking, problem solving and the valuable process of trial-and-error.

“It’s been quite the magnificent journey with our Millie! What started as a fun and relatable children’s book about the creative process quickly turned into a best-selling franchise, an award-winning short film and now a highly anticipated TV series, as well as an interactive board game that encourages creativity, critical thinking and STEM learning,” said Mellany Welsh, VP of Nelvana Enterprises and Kids Can Press. “The new animated series is a celebration of the creative process featuring Millie’s notorious ‘brain spark’ moments and learning through trial-and-error. We have had tremendous feedback from partners and are excited to share all the magnificent updates since we announced the series greenlight last spring.”