Bomanbridge Launches New Kids’ Series from Lopii Prodco

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media is presenting two new series from award-winning Lopii Productions to head its children’s slate.

Dream It To Be It! was commissioned by Canada’s Knowledge Kids and TVO Kids. This live action series is all about encouraging kids of all abilities to explore their potential, find their joy, try new things, and know that their dreams and passions are possible. If you dream it, you can be it!

Lopii’s The Bestest Day Ever with My Best Friend! offers young pet owners the chance to give their beloved pet — no matter how big or small — the perfect day out, custom-designed for their personality and species and guaranteed FUN for everyone! The series launched on CBC Kids this summer.

Animation series The Misadventures of CubeMelt completes the new launches. This non-dialogue series started life as a webcomic and follows the daily struggles of an optimistic little ice cube. Embracing life is important for this cube little fella and he leaves a trail of positivity behind before turning into a puddle. Currently, this IP is under development with Bomanbridge and creators Animagine for a spin-off verbal series.