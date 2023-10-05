WBD’s Anouk Aarón to Keynote at MIP Cancun

MIP Cancun has announced that Anouk Aarón, head of Content Production for General Entertainment at Warner Bros. Discovery, Latin America & U.S. Hispanic, is set to give a keynote at the 10th edition of the market for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic television (taking place November 14-17, 2023 at the Moon Palace resort in Cancun, Mexico).

On the market’s first full day (November 15), Aarón will provide insights into the production on Warner Bros. Discovery’s broad family of owned shows and third party collaborations across Latin America and U.S. Hispanic — delving into the similarities, differences and nuances across genres and territories, and outlining the many opportunities presented by producing with the region’s rich diversity of talent.

“Anouk is one of the most experienced and influential production executives in the Americas,” said MIP Cancun director Maria Perez-Bellière. “With co-production taking center stage in this year’s program, her timely take on working with the exceptional production talent and crews active within the Americas will be invaluable.”

“It is an honor for me to be part of this keynote at MIP Cancun and reflect together with our talented community of creators and producers from different parts of the world on the challenges and opportunities we have ahead as storytellers, in this new era for content production. At Warner Bros. Discovery we are committed to investing in the development of impactful stories that can create a special connection with our diverse and extensive audience in Latin America, thanks to their relevance, authenticity and unique local accent”, commented Anouk Aarón.

The market is set to welcome back a community of up to 1000 delegates from over 40 countries. The closing date for the matchmaking programs is Friday, October 13.