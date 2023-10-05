TelevisaUnivision Inks Deals in Central Europe

TelevisaUnivision has licensed ViX original series Montecristo and Volver a Caer to ProTV in Romania. In addition, Hungary’s TV2 Group has acquired Montecristo as part of an extended deal for the Hungarian market.

ProTV will air the two series on Acasă, a channel that features a diverse slate of international dramas and romantic movies, while TV2 Group will air Montecristo on its telenovela channel Izaura TV.

“We take great pride in the distribution success of ViX Original Series and are excited about the opportunity to strengthen our ties with crucial local strategic partners such as ProTV in Romania and TV2 Group in Hungary,” said Guillermo Borensztein, SVP of International Content Licensing and Co-Production, TelevisaUnivision. And added, “Our aim is to establish a robust global track record for ViX Original productions.”

Six-episode Montecristo is a modern take on the literary classic The Count of Montecristo by Alexandre Dumas. It’s the story of Alejandro Montecristo (William Levy), the enigmatic founder and CEO of a new technology company, whose success hides a desire for revenge.

Six-episode drama series Volver a Caer is a contemporary version of Leon Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. Kate del Castillo plays the lead role of Anna Montes de Oca, an Olympic gold medal-winning diver and Mexican national heroine who has an affair with a young musician (played by Maxi Iglesias).