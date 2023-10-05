Mondo TV Sends ‘Grisu’ to China

Mondo TV Group has signed an agreement to license its new children’s series Grisù to China’s platform Youku, part of the Alibaba group. The deal covers exclusive VoD rights to Grisù from January 1, 2024.

Mondo TV Group, Toon2Tango, Calidra and ZDF Studios are jointly co-producing the new series, which is based on the classic property Grisù, created by Nino and Toni Pagot. The brand-new series has 52 episodes of 12 minutes each and will make its small screen debut with a premiere on Rai Yoyo in Italy around Christmas 2023.

The series follows the adventures of Grisù, a brave, positive, determined young dragon – just like the firefighter he wants to be when he grows up. There’s just one problem: he is supposed to be a fire-breathing dragon when he grows up! This ambition is the theme of all of his adventures – and his positive can-do attitude will give his 4-to-7-year-old audience a little hero that they can identify with.

Co-producer ZDF Studios is responsible for the worldwide media distribution of the audio-visual rights to Grisù – excluding Italy, France, Spain and China, which are handled by Mondo TV.

Mondo TV manages L&M and merchandising internationally excluding GAS countries, which are managed by ZDF.