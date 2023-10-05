GRB Media Ranch Acquires over 300 Hours of Content

GRB Media Ranch has acquired over 330 hours of new programs for their international distribution catalog.

New content includes a wide spectrum of all things paranormal – The Dark Zone – as well as factual crime titles, a Lebron James and Maverick Carter executive-produced documentary, new Nacelle factual titles, and a thriller.

The Dark Zone paranormal slate consists of 10 series including Ghost Ship: The Queen Mary Experiment; Lizzie Borden Murder House; The Conjuring House: A Homecoming; The Paranormal Files; Paranormal Quest; The Witching Hour, featuring never-before-seen footage of well-known paranormal incidents.

Documentary Who is Stan Smith? The Sole of a Champion features a lyrical adventure through time and pop culture, charting the extraordinary life of Stan Smith, the tennis champion turned sneaker icon and humanitarian.

The documentary line-up also includes paranormal doc Aliens on the Moon: The Truth Exposed; Nacelle’s Icons Unearthed: James Bon; Magnolia’s Hope, about Rett Syndrome; and Boy Boy, a humorous docuseries offering an insider’s look into Montreal’s gay porn industry.

Scripted true crime series I Killed my BFF; true crime movie I Killed my BFF: The Preacher’s Daughter; and fictional psychological thriller TV movie, Ruined, are also available from GRB Media Ranch.