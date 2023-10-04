Turkish Drama Gala Highlights Unveiled

Liliam Hernandez, CEO of Universal Cinergia Dubbing, has unveiled the highlights of the Turkish Drama Gala scheduled for January 22, 2024 at The Temple House in Miami Beach.

The event, created to celebrate the success of Turkish content across Latin America and around the world, is part of the official calendar of Content Americas (running January 23-25, 2024 in downtown Miami).

The Gala will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the inaugural Turkish telenovela broadcast in Latin America, and will celebrate the achievements of two-forward thinking and visionary executives, Patricio Hernandez and Juan Ignacio Vicente, who were the pioneers in introducing 1001 Nights to Latin America.

Universal Cinergia has also announced that Turkish Airlines will be a key sponsor of the event.

The Gala will gather executives from Turkey, Latin America, the U.S. and US Hispanic, including distributors, acquisitions executives, content producers, writers, actors, press and industry colleagues. The event will have the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkiye in Miami, and the Turkish Chamber of Commerce.