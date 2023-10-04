Global Agency to Rep ‘Another Love’

Global Agency has secured the international distribution rights for new drama series Another Love, produced by TIMS & B Productions and currently airing on FOX in Turkey on Monday in primetime.

Another Love tells the story of an anchorman and a prosecutor, drawn into an affair filled with passion and tension as they seek to find the truth about a mysterious serial killer.

The series is produced by Timur Savcı and Burak Sağyaşar, and stars Hande Ercel and Burak Deniz. TIMS & B Productions is the prodco behind Gulperi, The Oath, and Bitter Lands, among other series.

The first episode of Another Love was the most watched series in Turkey in the commercial demographic group on the day it aired. The second episode was the most watched series across all demographic groups on the day it aired.

Izzet Pinto, founder & CEO of Global Agency, said: “We are extremely proud to be the exclusive distributor of this big budget series. TIMS& B is one of the leading production companies, with high-quality and innovative content that is the most talked about in Turkey. These series caused a sensation not just in Turkey but all over the world. We have partnered with them on multiple projects. I am also very happy that the series is broadcast on FOX which invests in top projects that take the world by storm. Another Love has already garnered significant attention and praise within the industry for its compelling storyline, exceptional cast, and world-class production values. With this new milestone, we aim to bring this exceptional brand new drama to audiences worldwide and solidify its position as a major player in the global content market.”