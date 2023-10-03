Zodiak to Rep ‘Moominvalley’

Banijay’s Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution will represent all four seasons of the animated family drama series, Moominvalley. Inspired by Moomin stories by Tove Jansson, it is produced by Finnish production company Gutsy Animations in collaboration with YLE and Sky and, additionally, Viaplay for the fourth season.

The series brings the Moomins into 3D with a whimsical, coming-of-age story of family and friendship, which explores humanity, relationships and emotions, as the Moomins work together to restore harmony to their titular home.

The award-winning Finnish content creator Marika Makaroff is creative director of Moominvalley. The 3D animation is made at Anima Vitae – a Finnish animation studio located in Helsinki and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The score music is composed by the percussionist Samuli Kosminen, multi-instrumentalist Jarmo Saari and violinist Pekka Kuusisto.