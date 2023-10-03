U.S. Sports Losing Local TV

The broadcaster of 40 major sports events, such as the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League, is fighting to avoid liquidation.

Diamond Sports Group, a regional network, is dealing with several issues at the same time: Negotiating with cable companies for renewal of distribution deals, negotiating rights payments with the leagues, dealing with chapter 11 bankruptcy (filed in March 2023 and expected to run into 2024), and facing a legal spat with parent Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

Diamond operates the Bally Sports branded network, which covers 45 U.S. states.