Inter Medya’s Series Are Headed to Italy

Turkey-based Inter Medya has inked an agreement with Italy’s Mediaset for New Generation Turkish series Interrupted and Dreams and Realities; while Inter Medya’s Bitter Lands, already airing on Mediaset’s Canale 5, continues its successful run.

Romantic drama Interrupted follows young journalist Ozan, who loses his life in a traffic accident. But, he gets a second chance and comes back to life to find answers to the questions behind his mysterious death. There is a catch, he will not be in his own body.

Romantic dramedy Dreams and Realities revolves around four well-educated young women living in the working class districts of Istanbul. Unlike traditional families living in their neighborhood, they all have big dreams. But dreams do not always match up with reality.