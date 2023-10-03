Dandelooo to Rep ‘The Great White North’

French animation company Dandelooo has signed a distribution agreement with Tobo Media (Canada) for the 2D hour-long animated winter special The Great White North.

The deal gives Dandelooo exclusive worldwide distribution rights, excluding French-speaking territories to the sequel to the mini-series and special Dounia.

The 2D program targets 6- to 9-year-olds and follows the journey of 7-year-old Dounia and her grandparents who, forced to leave Syria, finally find a new home and new friends in Canada. They slowly acquaint themselves with the essence of Canada, a country that has welcomed them with its ever-changing seasons, its diverse cuisine, and its many languages.

In a commitment to authenticity and respect, actors from each culture depicted on screen were chosen and Indigenous advisors were involved in the development and validation of the scripts and visuals.

The 2D program is directed by André Kadi, produced by Tobo Media & Du Coup Productions (Canada), and created by Marya Zarif.