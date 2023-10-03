Calinos Presents Award-Winning Series

Istanbul-based Calinos Entertainment is presenting a series line-up spearheaded by Turkish drama Farah, which previously won the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Fest’s Kineo Awards for the performance of Demet Ozdemir, and a Best Actor award at the International Emmys and the Seoul Drama Awards for Engin Akyurek’s performance .

The series follows Iranian refugee Farah, who finds herself in the middle of a mafia-police war and lives an unpredictable love story with Tahir.

Series Indefensible, currently on Canada’s TVA, has recently been honored as Best Daily Series at Canada’s Prix Gémeaux Awards. Also a winner at Prix Gémeaux, Pixcom drama Alertes – Alert Squad (pictured), is a new entry in the Calinos’ catalog.

In addition, the company’s slate features six Serbian series: Tycoon, The Clan, No Tresspassing, The Only Way Out, The Name of People, and The Well.