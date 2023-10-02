WHOA! That Was Wild! Launches on Amazon’s Fire TV

Newsflare’s FAST channel WHOA! That Was Wild! is now available on Amazon’s Fire TV Channels.

Featuring the most thrilling and oftentimes shocking moments captured by Newsflare’s contributing ‘filmers’ worldwide, the FAST channel focuses on series that include Craziest Moments Caught on Camera, such as near-disasters, near-misses, and dramatic dash cam footage from ocean voyages, road incidents and even safaris in far-off lands; Did That Just Happen?!, offering video of people from all walks of life performing feats that appear to be beyond the capability of mere mortals; and Untamed Animals, featuring breathtaking encounters with animals in the wild, as well as funny videos of pets.

Programming is developed and produced by Los Angeles-based Newsflare Studios, the consumer entertainment production arm of Newsflare. Established in 2019, Newsflare Studios has reached over 200 million monthly views of its original content created using Newsflare’s vast inventory of 350,000 user-generated videos from over 60,000 contributing ‘filmers’ worldwide.