ViX’s ‘Montecristo’ Lands on Brazil’s Globoplay

ViX’s original series Montecristo has been acquired by Brazil’s Globoplay. The deal is part of a strategic alliance between TelevisaUnivision and Globo announced earlier this year. The two companies have signed a three-year agreement to expand the volume of TelevisaUnivision content available on Globoplay.

Montecristo is a modern take on the literary classic “The Count of Montecristo” by Alexandre Dumas. The six-episode series tells the story of Alejandro Montecristo (William Levy), the founder and CEO of a new technology company that has incited the envy and interest of many, including Fernando Alvarez Mondego (Roberto Enríquez), a businessman who wants to acquire the Montecristo startup. What Fernando doesn’t know is that Montecristo is someone he met decades ago, and the reason for his sudden appearance in his life is fueled purely by revenge.

The TV adaptation created by Lidia Fraga and Jacobo Díaz is directed by Alberto Ruiz-Rojo. The series is produced by David Martinez, Ángela Agudo, David Cotarelo and executive produced by Secuoya Studios and Sergio Pizzolante. William Levy and his producing partner Jeff Goldberg also served as executive producers.