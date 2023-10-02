Publispei’s Bixio Receives KPMG Award

Publispei’s owner and CEO, Verdiana Bixio, has received the KPMG Culture, Business and Equity Award-partner of the Women in Cinema Award 2023.

Bixio was honored for her work as “an entrepreneur in the audiovisual sector that invests resources to guarantee the development of the business and its people, demonstrating the ability to include and enhance female talents”.

Rome-based Publispei, the company behind Italian long-running series I Cesaroni, Un Medico in Famiglia, and Tutti Pazzi per Amore, has recently licensed crime series Redemption to Roku and Channel 4.

The company is heading to MIPCOM with a slate of new projects, including thriller series Sleeping Nymph, the second season of Flowers Over The Inferno, new YA drama Yet We Fall Happy, and erotic thriller The Perfect Wife, all based on best-selling novels.