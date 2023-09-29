Viaplay Renews Formula 1 Partnership in the Netherlands

Viaplay Group and Formula 1 have renewed a partnership in the Netherlands that will see Viaplay customers able to access F1 TV Pro as part of their Viaplay subscriptions, alongside Viaplay’s Formula 1 coverage and full live sports line-up. F1 TV Pro will also remain available in the Netherlands as a stand-alone product.

Viaplay’s Formula 1 coverage in the Netherlands is in its second season. In addition, Viaplay and Max Verstappen have a long-term partnership under which the Dutch driver appears in Viaplay programming such as the documentaries Verstappen – Lion Unleashed and Anatomy of a Champion, with an ambassadorial role for the service.

In addition to Formula 1, Premier League football and PDC darts, Viaplay’s sports rights portfolio in the Netherlands includes Bundesliga, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup football, Hoofdklasse field hockey, Enfusion kickboxing and more.