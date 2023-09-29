TeamTO Acquires Adaptation Rights to ‘Elisabeth, Princess of Versailles’

French studio TeamTO has acquired the rights to Elisabeth, Princess of Versailles, a popular children’s book series written by Annie Jay and illustrated by Ariane Delrieu.

Based on the real-life younger sister of King Louis XVI, the series follows Princess Elisabeth, who forms an inseparable friendship with Angélique, the daughter of her new governess. Together with the help of Théo, a young pageboy, they set off to investigate mysteries around the palace.

First published by kids editorial label Albin Michel in 2015, the successful book series is now on its 26th volume and has sold over 1.5 million copies in print, audio and ebook form.