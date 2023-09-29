Streamers Unite For Lobbying Power

Some of world’s largest streaming companies have formed the Streaming Innovation Alliance (SIA), an industry’s coalition to coordinate lobbying activities to control potential governments’ regulations.

So far, SIA members include Netflix, Paramount, Peacock, Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and TelevisaUnivision. It is expected that companies that are not yet part of the coalition — such as Apple, Amazon, Roku and Tubi — will eventually join.

Charles Rivkin, CEO of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), Hollywood studios’ trade organization, helped spearhead the SIA’s creation and stated that the MPA will work with SIA to ensure that U.S. federal and state policy propels innovation in streaming, rather than undermining “the value and diversity consumers are enjoying today.”