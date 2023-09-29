FilmRise Acquires Digital Rights to BuzzFeed Library

FilmRise has acquired worldwide digital media rights to a library of content from BuzzFeed Studios portfolio of brands.

The library spans over 1200 hours of content, which includes Hot Ones, the Emmy Award nominated and Streamy Award-winning series featuring host Sean Evans interviewing A-list celebrities over a plate of increasingly spicy wings. Other titles in the library include BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime and BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural, Worth It and more.

Jonitha Keymoore, VP of Global Content Acquisitions at FilmRise, said about the deal, “BuzzFeed and Complex carry a library of content that taps into the zeitgeist of today’s culture by taking an innovative perspective to traditional formats, whether that be the unique way Hot Ones approaches the classic talk show format or BuzzFeed Unsolved takes on the true crime genre. These titles already have a strong audience following and now, we are thrilled to bring them to everyone, worldwide.”

Nick Wang, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at BuzzFeed Studios, commented, “This deal with FilmRise marks a milestone for our series and our studio. We’re excited to expand the footprint of our series to audience across digital platforms around the globe.”