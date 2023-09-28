Rachel Griffiths to Star in ‘Madam’

Rachel Griffiths will lead the cast of Madam, a new half-hour dramedy series produced by Tavake and XYZ Films for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ and Fifth Season. Principal photography commenced this week in New Zealand.

Griffiths stars as McKenzie ‘Mack’ Leigh who, when faced with a philandering husband and a mountain of debt, starts up an ethical brothel in small town New Zealand to provide for her family.

Based on the unpublished memoir of Antonia Murphy, the 10-part series features an ensemble cast, which includes Rima Te Wiata, newcomer Ariāna Osborne, Danielle Cormack, Robbie Magasiva and Martin Henderson.

Shoshana McCallum and Harry McNaughton co-wrote the series and will act as showrunners on the production with set-up direction from Kacie Anning. Madeleine Sami will also direct.

The show will be distributed internationally by Fifth Season.