NATPE Global Confirms Studios Exhibitors

NATPE Global has confirmed that FOX Entertainment Global, Lionsgate and Paramount Global will be among the exhibitors at the market that will take place on January 16-18, 2024 at the InterContinental hotel in Miami.

“Our vision of a global marketplace based in North America is taking off, and the buy-in from these major U.S. studios as anchor exhibitors confirms it. NATPE Global is back and set to reinvent its importance on the international industry calendar,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE Global. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the momentum and industry support we are receiving.”

“As we continue to chart FOX’s re-emergence into the international arena with FOX Entertainment Global’s growing slate of content, it’s more important than ever to personally engage with friends, old and new, for critical discussions about moving forward together in this fast-changing industry,” added Fernando Szew, chief executive officer of FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment. “Ever since MarVista Entertainment was formed 20 years ago, NATPE has been a great way to start the year strong, which has allowed us to establish meaningful partnerships worldwide and successfully build our business. It is the perfect setting to accomplish your strategic objectives, and we very much look forward to returning to Miami for NATPE’s long-awaited re-launch in a new and refreshing form.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the return of NATPE Global in Miami in 2024,” says Dan Cohen, chief content Licensing officer, Paramount and President, Republic Pictures. “NATPE is always an important market for us to showcase our broad content portfolio, and this new format importantly reflects the dynamic, global marketplace we are serving today.”

NATPE Global has registered over 300 buyers from nearly 40 countries so far.