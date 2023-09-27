Up the Ladder: A+E Networks, ITV Studios

A+E Networks® has named Mark Garner to the newly created position of executive vice president, head of Global FAST Channels, effective immediately. He reports to Steven MacDonald, president, Global Licensing & International. A 23-year veteran of A+E, Garner most recently served as executive vice president, Global Content Partnerships and Business Development, primarily focusing on the monetization of A+E Networks’ library through partnerships with emerging content distribution platforms.

ITV Studios has appointed Tom Clark to the new role of executive vice president Commercial Strategy, Global Partnerships. He will report to Ruth Berry, managing director, Global Partnerships, ITV Studios. Clark joins ITV from Airbnb, where he held the position of director, Experiences Commercial Operations.