Olivewood Studios Launches in Jordan

The first dedicated studio complex in Jordan has opened outside the capital city of Amman. Olivewood Film Studios opened its doors for a marquee event celebrating the 20-year anniversary of The Royal Film Commission – Jordan on September 26.

Through the RFC, over a 100 feature-length films have been shot in Jordan over the last 20 years including high-profile Hollywood features such as Dune 2, The Martian, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Hurt Locker, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

The new studio complex elevates Jordan’s attractiveness to international productions, complementing a financial incentive package for both international and local productions. Jordan’s cash rebate program is a flexible system that provides filmmakers with up to a 25 percent recovery of the cost of local labor and supplier expenses. Most recently, the government passed a law exempting foreign and local productions from sales taxes.

The Jordanian film commission also unveiled a partnership with New York Women in Film & Television to train and mentor aspiring Jordanian female filmmakers. The initiative funds, develops, and produces serialized work in the form of docuseries and narrative series, and includes filmmaker labs that run for two years. Thirty filmmakers from across Jordan are selected to participate and will be mentored by a team of NYWIFT directors, producers, and writers.