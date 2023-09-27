Net-Neutrality: Clash of the Goliaths

The FCC, the U.S. telecommunications authority, wants to restore net-neutrality. The Obama-era net-neutrality rules were rescinded under former President Donald Trump.

This is causing a renewed battle between the big broadband providers and the tech giants. As always, consumers are just stand-byers.

The telecom industry will oppose the move and has warned that the regulations will discourage investments in broadband networks. On the other hand, the CCIA, the association that represents tech companies such as Google and Amazon, praised the net-neutrality regulations that the FCC plans to reintroduce.

In effect, net-neutrality would subject broadband providers to the same regulations faced by phone companies (which are also providing broadband services) and would treat all traffic equally as it crosses the network, preventing paid advantages for faster services.