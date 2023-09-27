GMA Honored at PANAta Awards

The Philippines’ GMA Network was honored as Media Network of the Year at the PANAta Awards of the Philippine Association of National Advertisers last September 22, 2023.

Organized by PANA — the longest-running association of local and multinational advertisers and brand builders in the Philippines — the PANAta Awards recognize campaigns that demonstrate brand effectiveness, creativity, strategic thinking, and impact.

Among the campaigns GMA was cited for was the Kapuso at Kasambuhay ng Kalikasan advocacy campaign with Nestlé Philippines. Kapuso ng Kalikasan is the network’s flagship program that collaborates with institutions to save the planet’s critical resources.

Pictured (l. to r.): PANA president Adi Timbol-Hernandez, GMA VP for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angela Javier Cruz, GMA consultant for Sales and Marketing Riza Garduque, GMA chief marketing officer Lizelle Maralag, GMA AVP for Sales and Marketing Johanna Jacinto, and PANAta Awards 2023 chairperson Rey Marc San Juan.