Billboard LatAm Awards Live on Telemundo

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place on October 5 at the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida and will be broadcast live only on Telemundo Internacional starting at 5 p.m. MEX.

Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera will host the ceremony for the first time. Celebrities joining as award presenters include El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Justin Quiles, Los Ángeles Azules, Manuel Turizo, Myke Towers, Peso Pluma, Tini, Yandel, Farruko, Marc Anthony, Nicki Nicole, Pepe Aguilar, Sofía Reyes, Ximena Sariñana and Yng Lvcas, among others.

Regional Mexican singer and songwriter Peso Pluma tops the list with 21 nominations, followed by Bad Bunny and Texas band Grupo Frontera, who are finalists for 15 awards each, while female stars Karol G and Shakira follow with 13 and 12 nominations, respectively.

The awards will be presented in 48 different categories across the major music genres of Latin Pop, Tropical, Latin Rhythm and Regional Mexican. In addition, two new categories are being introduced this year: Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year and Global 200 Latin Song of the Year.