Rainmaker Inks Distribution Deal with Scripps

Rainmaker Content has closed a deal with The E.W. Scripps Company to represent its original programming and networks on the international market outside of the U.S.

Under the deal, Rainmaker will represent the most popular original titles from the Scripps national entertainment and news networks. The new relationship marks the first time that Scripps has permitted a third party to distribute selected channels, such as Court TV, Court TV: Legendary Trials and Scripps News, whilst also offering original programming and series from their other networks, including ION and Bounce, as well as the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Tom Zappala, senior vice-president of Content and Programming Strategy at The E.W. Scripps Company, said: “Scripps has built a library of unique and compelling content over the years which has had virtually no prior exposure in territories around the world – until now. Our diverse entertainment library of scripted, reality, features, and event programming is unrivalled, while our thriving news and court channels are distinctive and appealing. They combine to offer a terrific opportunity to content providers worldwide and we believe Rainmaker is the perfect partner to take our programming across the globe.”

Greg Phillips, Co-CEO of Rainmaker Content, said: “Scripps and its networks have a global reputation for its compelling programme and channel offerings. Rainmaker, meanwhile, has built a global network of relationships with premium broadcast partners, which enables us to find the best home for our growing catalogue of content. That Scripps has appointed us to distribute its channels for the first time internationally alongside their premium programming is a real vote of confidence in Rainmaker’s abilities”.