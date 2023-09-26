International Emmys Nominations Unveiled

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominations for the 2023 International Emmy® Awards. There are 56 nominees across 14 categories and spanning 20 countries. The full list of nominees is available here.

Nominees come from: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

All nominees will convene in New York at The International Emmy World Television Festival for Nominee Panels & Presentations and special events, from November 17-19, the weekend before the awards ceremony, which will take place at the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York City, on November 20, 2023.

This year’s Gala partners are: Ay Yapim, Ernst & Young, Globo, Mediafellows, Miptv, Sofitel and Variety. Festival partners are: Athens Film Office, Ay Yapim, Broadview TV, Ernst & Young, Film and Media NRW, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz, Frame.io, Globoplay, JCS International, Mediafellows, Miptv, Norwegian Consulate in New York, Norwegian Film Institute, Norwegian Film Commission, Sofitel New York, United Media Group, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Warner Bros. Discovery and Ziegler Film.