Channel 4 Travels to Ireland with Julia Bradbury

Cornelia Street Productions has produced new travel series Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey. Acquired by the U.K.’s Channel 4, the 4 x 60’ series sees the presenter return to the land of her birth to explore the landscape, culture, history and people of the Emerald Isle.

Julia Bradbury is an award-winning presenter and journalist best known for her work on the BBC’s Countryfile, which she co-presented for over a decade. Each episode of Irish Journey follows Julia as she takes a trip through a different part of Ireland, from the stony Burren to the Cork shore, to vibrant Dublin and Derry Londonderry.

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey is executive produced by Sarah Sapper and David Kerr for Cornelia Street Productions. The deal with Channel 4 was brokered by Marmalade Sky TV, who also brokered a pre-sale deal with SBS.

ITV Studios distributes the series internationally.