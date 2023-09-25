WGA Strike Nears an Ending

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that represents studios, streaming services and production companies in negotiations, have reached a tentative three-year deal, which, if ratified, would end a historic strike after nearly five months.

The tentative deal was reached yesterday. The agreement must now be approved by the guild’s board and members before the strike officially ends, and that could happen this week.

The WGA said in a message to its members, “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

Writers’ demands included cost-of-living increases to writers’ minimum salaries, residuals, working conditions, hiring practices, and the potential use of artificial intelligence to bypass the need to hire writers.

Actors in the SAG-AFTRA union remain on strike; they’ve been waiting for the AMPTP to come back to them to negotiate their new deal. They have been striking since July.