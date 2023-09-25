All3Media International has secured a raft of deals for drama series Better across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America and the U.S.

Following the series premiere on commissioning broadcaster BBC One in the U.K. earlier this year, streaming platform Hulu is the latest international partner to launch the five-part series, with U.S. audiences now able to watch all episodes. The series has also launched on Pickbox in the Balkans, Sýn hf in Iceland, Binge and Foxtel On Demand in Australia and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Additional recent deals include BritBox International for Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden, NPO in the Netherlands, VRT in Belgium and America Video Films in a pan territory deal covering South America.

Produced by U.K.-based SISTER, Better is written and created by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent. The series follows the story of a high ranking police officer, whose shared history with a powerful criminal continues to bind her to him despite their separate paths. Exploring the complex bonds of loyalty and family, Better is set in a world where everyone has their own version of “right” and “wrong”. Examining the power of human conscience and the need for redemption.