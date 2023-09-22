‘Of Things Past’ to Debut on VoD on October 3

Michael Moriarty returns to the big screen, with co-stars Louise Caire Clark and Tara Reid, in the drama feature Of Things Past, which first began filming in 1985. Of Things Past will premiere beginning October 3 on Amazon, Vudu and major VoD services.

The film has been reimagined by TGA Productions and Cedar Films Studios, with an additional storyline shot in 2022. Director, writer, actor, and producer, D. Paul Thomas co-directs with Eric Rafael Ibarra.

Filmed in the mountains of Mammoth Lakes, California, and inspired by true events, Of Things Past tells the story of Michael and Laura Dietrich (played by Moriarty and Clark), a young couple struggling to save their marriage after the tragic loss of their two-year-old son.

“If you live long enough, you see nearly everything. Who would have thought that a movie filmed in 1985 that never saw the light of day, with lovely performances by Michael Moriarty and Louise Caire Clark, would be ‘reimagined’ by filmmaker Peter J. Bollinger and brought to the screen now,” commented Thomas.