‘Nights in Tefia’ Gets MIPCOM Diversify Award Nom

Nights in Tefía (Las Noches de Tefia), an original series by atresplayer, has been nominated for the MIPCOM Diversity TV Awards in the script category for best LGTBIQA+ visibility.

The series, which premiered last June on atresplayer, follows the stories of a group of inmates of a Francoist concentration camp known by the euphemistic name of Colonia Agrícola Penitenciaria de Tefía. The camp was in operation between 1954 and 1966 in a desert area of Fuerteventura.

Nights in Tefía, filmed on location in Tenerife and Madrid, is created by Miguel del Arco, playwright, scriptwriter, director and one of the most influential voices on the Spanish tv and theater scene.

The series is a production of Buendía Estudios Canarias with the participation of Atresmedia Televisión.