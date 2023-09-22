New Media Company Focuses on Real Estate

One of the stars of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Flagg, is joining Estate Media, a new media venture co-founded by Griff O’Brien, former content buyer for Amazon and Roku, and Andrew Shanfeld, of real estate private-equity firm Carolwood. Other partners include Adam Weitsman of Upstate Shredding, Austin Rief of Morning Brew, and Brian Goldsmith of Scriber.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is a reality TV series available on Bravo since 2006.

Estate Media, headed by O’Brien as CEO, is debuting with a line-up of free, ad-supported digital series and podcasts. The company is also planning to develop unscripted TV shows focusing on the real estate sector for various channels and platforms.