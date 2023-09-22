CIFF Partners with TV5MONDE on French Culture Grant

The first CIFF Global French Culture Grant Supported by TV5MONDE has been announced. A filmmaker will be selected for a grant to support a feature-length documentary film.

The Camden International Film Festival and TV5MONDE USA had previously collaborated to present TV5MONDE Maine Heritage Film Grant, which was awarded to filmmakers from the state of Maine.

The new grant is aimed at supporting the production of films from around the world that highlight and explore various facets of Francophone culture.

Noted TV5MONDE USA CEO Patrice Courtaban, “TV5MONDE USA is excited to be collaborating once again with CIFF to support the launch of the new global French culture film grant. As a result, our entire organization looks forward to helping filmmakers pursue their creative goals. We look forward to announcing the artist who will receive this funding. ”

“As the CIFF program has become increasingly international, we are thrilled to augment our support of documentary filmmakers in partnership with TV5MONDE,” said executive and artistic director of the Points North Institute, and founder of the Camden International Film Festival, Ben Fowlie. “We now receive several hundred applications from filmmakers with works-in-development for our Artist Programs, and we look forward to selecting a project from this impressive pool of candidates and bringing the finished film and its creator to CIFF once the film is completed.”