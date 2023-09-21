Deborah Williams to Receive ‘Behind The Scenes Impact’ Award at MIPCOM

MIPCOM CANNES has announced the nominations for the 2023 Diversify TV Awards. This year 165 submissions were received from 27 countries.

A total of nine winners will be announced live in Cannes, including the ‘Behind The Scenes Impact’ award, which honors a person or team whose influence, actions and vision from behind the scenes stands as an inspiration in the field of Diversity and Inclusion. This year the award will be presented to Deborah Williams OBE, CEO of the U.K.’s Creative Diversity Network, in recognition of a three-decade career driving change in perceptions of disability and increased inclusion across television, film and theatrical industries.

The Diversify TV Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 17 at 12 noon and will again be hosted by international anchor and diversity advocate Femi Oke. Open to all MIPCOM delegates, the awards ceremony will be staged in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais in Cannes and will be followed by a cocktail reception.

The 7th Diversify TV Awards are organized by MIPCOM in collaboration with founding partner Diversify TV and in association with founding presenting partner A+E Networks, and data presenting partner Gracenote. 2023 partners also include All3Media International, Iron Mountain, Telefilm Canada and The Canada Media Fund, OUTtv, The United Nations Media Compact, D.I.M.E.S., and Lightboat Media, among others.