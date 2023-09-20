A+E’s FAST Channels Launch on Rakuten

A+E Networks EMEA has announced the U.K. launch of its three free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels on Rakuten TV.

The launch gives free access to A+E Networks EMEA’s library of programming for its three curated channels: Inside Crime, Mystery TV, and World War TV.

Inside Crime goes behind the headlines of some of the world’s most notorious crimes, while Mystery TV delves into the world of the explained and the supernatural, featuring aliens, UFOs, conspiracies, and cover-ups. World War TV explores the conflicts that brought us to the brink of disaster and the superpower stand-offs that imperil our world today.

Julie Mitchelmore, VP of Digital at A+E Networks EMEA, said: “We’re incredibly excited about partnering with Rakuten TV and further expanding the reach of our FAST channels. This launch reinforces A+E Networks EMEA’s strategy to distribute our content onto new platforms following the successful launches on Pluto, Amazon Freevee, Samsung TV and Virgin Media O2.”