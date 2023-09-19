Animated series ‘Moley’ Lands on POP

Animated series Moley will make its free TV U.K. debut on POP and the POP Player from October 2. Produced by British animation studio Two Daughters Entertainment, Moley consists of 26 x 11’ episodes following the adventures of MoleTown’s most famous mole as he manoeuvres himself through thrilling, yet tricky, situations.

Aimed at kids aged four and up, the series is inspired by bedtime stories that Two Daughters CEO James Reatchlous created and used to read to his daughters. The show features an all-star voice cast that includes Stanley Tucci, Julie Walters, Charles Dance, Richard E. Grant, Gemma Arterton and more.

The animated series is now distributed in over 140 countries worldwide by Jetpack Distribution.